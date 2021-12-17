Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Down to $19.75

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.75, but opened at $17.81. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 3,669 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $195,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,536 shares of company stock worth $715,626.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,061,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,374 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,285,000 after purchasing an additional 65,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,934,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,822,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

