Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Redwood Trust posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on RWT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RWT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.05. 1,180,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $14.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

