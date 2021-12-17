Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Market Perform

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $660.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.75.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $631.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $619.10 and a 200-day moving average of $603.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 66.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total value of $76,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,350,241. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,396,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $5,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

