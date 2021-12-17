Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Market Perform

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $660.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.47% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.75.
NASDAQ REGN opened at $631.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $619.10 and a 200-day moving average of $603.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62.
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total value of $76,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,350,241. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,396,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $5,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
