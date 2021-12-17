REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Now Covered by Wedbush

Research analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.56.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $30.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,887,000 after acquiring an additional 22,277 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.8% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 21.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

