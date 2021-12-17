REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Now Covered by Wedbush

Research analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.82% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.
Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.56.
In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,887,000 after acquiring an additional 22,277 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.8% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 21.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
REGENXBIO Company Profile
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
