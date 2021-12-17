REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Trading Up 6.8%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s share price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.53 and last traded at $32.53. Approximately 2,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 405,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.47.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. The business had revenue of $30.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 92.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

