REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Trading Up 6.8%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s share price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.53 and last traded at $32.53. Approximately 2,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 405,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.47.
Several research analysts have issued reports on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.
In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 92.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
