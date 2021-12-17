renDOGE (RENDOGE) Market Cap Reaches $487,432.94

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a total market cap of $487,432.94 and $17,178.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00053491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,876.86 or 0.08242598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00077592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,948.51 or 0.99817245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00050876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002724 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

