Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on REGI. Citigroup increased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.67. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $41.82 and a 1 year high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,022 shares of company stock worth $521,154 over the last ninety days. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,943,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,973,000 after purchasing an additional 208,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,989,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,392,000 after acquiring an additional 289,272 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,815,000 after acquiring an additional 112,627 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,494,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,151,000 after acquiring an additional 76,162 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.