Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $43.06

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.06 and last traded at $43.51, with a volume of 540553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.35.

REGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.67. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,022 shares of company stock valued at $521,154. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

