Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Downgraded by Citigroup

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

Citigroup downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have GBX 650 ($8.59) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RTO. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank raised Rentokil Initial to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.81) to GBX 510 ($6.74) in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 610 ($8.06) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 630.22 ($8.33).

RTO stock opened at GBX 528 ($6.98) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.82 billion and a PE ratio of 38.26. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 457.80 ($6.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 662 ($8.75). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 602.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 890.88.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Story: Overbought

Analyst Recommendations for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.