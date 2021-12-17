Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have GBX 650 ($8.59) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RTO. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank raised Rentokil Initial to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.81) to GBX 510 ($6.74) in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 610 ($8.06) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 630.22 ($8.33).

RTO stock opened at GBX 528 ($6.98) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.82 billion and a PE ratio of 38.26. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 457.80 ($6.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 662 ($8.75). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 602.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 890.88.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

