Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

RTOKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rentokil Initial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.10. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $43.69.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

