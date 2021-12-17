Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for NFI Group (NFYEF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NFI Group (OTCMKTS: NFYEF) recently:

12/6/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – NFI Group is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/5/2021 – NFI Group is now covered by analysts at National Bank Financial. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NFYEF stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81. NFI Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $25.73.

Get NFI Group Inc alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.73%.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.