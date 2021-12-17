Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for NFI Group (NFYEF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NFI Group (OTCMKTS: NFYEF) recently:
- 12/6/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2021 – NFI Group is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/5/2021 – NFI Group is now covered by analysts at National Bank Financial. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/3/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/3/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
NFYEF stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81. NFI Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $25.73.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.73%.
