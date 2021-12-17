Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN: BHB):

12/14/2021 – Bar Harbor Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

12/13/2021 – Bar Harbor Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/30/2021 – Bar Harbor Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/29/2021 – Bar Harbor Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Bar Harbor Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/15/2021 – Bar Harbor Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Bar Harbor Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/26/2021 – Bar Harbor Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $28.31 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $424.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,754,000 after buying an additional 262,178 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 14.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,129,000 after buying an additional 39,124 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $974,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter worth $959,000. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

