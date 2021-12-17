Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) and Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) Head to Head Contrast

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) and Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Resources Connection and Rightscorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection $629.52 million 0.90 $25.23 million $1.08 15.82 Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Rightscorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.7% of Resources Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Rightscorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Resources Connection shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Resources Connection and Rightscorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection 0 1 0 0 2.00 Rightscorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Resources Connection currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.18%. Given Resources Connection’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Resources Connection is more favorable than Rightscorp.

Risk and Volatility

Resources Connection has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rightscorp has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Resources Connection and Rightscorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection 5.39% 14.18% 8.89% Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Resources Connection beats Rightscorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc. engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory. The company was founded by Donald Brian Murray in June 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Rightscorp

Rightscorp, Inc. engages in the provision of data analytics and litigation services to support artists and owners of copyrighted intellectual property. Its technology system monitors the global peer-to-peer file sharing networks to seek out and find illegally downloaded digital media. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

