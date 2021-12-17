Restore (LON:RST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $595.00

Restore plc (LON:RST) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 595 ($7.86) and last traded at GBX 491 ($6.49), with a volume of 353282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 473 ($6.25).

RST has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.51) price objective on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.51) price target on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.53) price target on shares of Restore in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.13) price target on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Restore alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 486.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 461.85. The company has a market cap of £671.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.