Retirement Capital Strategies Buys Shares of 95,664 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 95,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.9% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,720,000 after acquiring an additional 23,570 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $580,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 35,479 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $52.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.31. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.97 and a 52 week high of $52.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.874 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%.

