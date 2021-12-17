Retirement Capital Strategies Has $22.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Retirement Capital Strategies raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 8.5% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BND opened at $85.22 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.18 and a 200-day moving average of $85.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.