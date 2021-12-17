Reviewing Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) & RPC (NYSE:RES)

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) and RPC (NYSE:RES) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.8% of RPC shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Expro Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 69.0% of RPC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Expro Group has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPC has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Expro Group and RPC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expro Group $390.36 million 4.06 -$156.22 million ($1.66) -8.74 RPC $598.30 million 1.63 -$212.19 million ($0.08) -56.63

Expro Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RPC. RPC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expro Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Expro Group and RPC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expro Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 RPC 1 2 0 0 1.67

RPC has a consensus price target of $3.58, indicating a potential downside of 20.90%. Given RPC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RPC is more favorable than Expro Group.

Profitability

This table compares Expro Group and RPC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expro Group -14.44% -5.45% -4.35% RPC -2.06% -1.91% -1.49%

Summary

RPC beats Expro Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc. engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services. The Support Services segment offers oilfield pipe inspection services and rental tools for use with onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

