Reviewing SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) and On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF)

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) and On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SuperCom and On Track Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuperCom N/A N/A N/A On Track Innovations -79.61% -192.23% -39.05%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SuperCom and On Track Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuperCom 0 0 1 0 3.00 On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

SuperCom presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 262.52%. Given SuperCom’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SuperCom is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of SuperCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SuperCom has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SuperCom and On Track Innovations’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuperCom $11.77 million 0.94 -$7.87 million N/A N/A On Track Innovations $12.74 million 0.95 -$6.13 million ($0.17) -0.98

On Track Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than SuperCom.

Summary

SuperCom beats On Track Innovations on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands. The IoT division products and services provides reliably identify, track and monitor people or objects in real time, enabling the customers to detect unauthorized movement of people, vehicles and other monitored objects. The Cyber Security division provides comprehensive solutions to protect the organization’s sensitive data residing on servers, laptops and detachable devices. SuperCom was founded by Jack Hasan and Eli Rozen on July 4, 1988 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions. The company was founded on February 15, 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

