Reviewing Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CoreSite Realty and Vornado Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreSite Realty 1 10 4 0 2.20 Vornado Realty Trust 1 3 2 0 2.17

CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus target price of $157.38, suggesting a potential downside of 7.49%. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.04%. Given Vornado Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vornado Realty Trust is more favorable than CoreSite Realty.

Dividends

CoreSite Realty pays an annual dividend of $5.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. CoreSite Realty pays out 246.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vornado Realty Trust pays out -341.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CoreSite Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Vornado Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Vornado Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

CoreSite Realty has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of CoreSite Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of CoreSite Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CoreSite Realty and Vornado Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreSite Realty 13.87% 266.08% 4.09% Vornado Realty Trust -3.00% 1.79% 0.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CoreSite Realty and Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreSite Realty $606.82 million 12.39 $79.31 million $2.06 82.59 Vornado Realty Trust $1.53 billion 5.07 -$297.01 million ($0.62) -65.22

CoreSite Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vornado Realty Trust. Vornado Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreSite Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CoreSite Realty beats Vornado Realty Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets. Its other real estate and related investments include marketable securities and mezzanine loans or real estate. The company was founded by Steven Roth in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

