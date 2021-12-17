RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Price Hits $0.0483 on Top Exchanges

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 17th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for $0.0483 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $15.02 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RING X PLATFORM (CRYPTO:RINGX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 310,742,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

