RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $250.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RNG. Barclays assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $368.64.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $177.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.61 and a beta of 0.73. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $173.06 and a 12 month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $27,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,712 shares of company stock worth $12,814,681. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 117.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 60.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 440.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

