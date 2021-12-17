Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -6.88 by -0.80, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of 1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.03 million.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded down 6.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 108.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,627,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,860,584. Rivian has a 52 week low of 95.20 and a 52 week high of 179.47.

In other Rivian news, CFO Claire Mcdonough purchased 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 191,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose M. Marcario bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 936,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 135.00.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

