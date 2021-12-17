Robert S. Singer Sells 25,000 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Stock

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

COTY opened at $9.70 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 2.52.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.