Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Robert Walters (LON:RWA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 975 ($12.88) price objective on the stock.
Shares of RWA opened at GBX 788 ($10.41) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £603.73 million and a PE ratio of 32.54. Robert Walters has a 1 year low of GBX 453 ($5.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 850 ($11.23). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 788.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 731.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03.
About Robert Walters
