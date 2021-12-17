Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Robert Walters (LON:RWA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 975 ($12.88) price objective on the stock.

Shares of RWA opened at GBX 788 ($10.41) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £603.73 million and a PE ratio of 32.54. Robert Walters has a 1 year low of GBX 453 ($5.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 850 ($11.23). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 788.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 731.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03.

About Robert Walters

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

