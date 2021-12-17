Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Down 5% After Analyst Downgrade

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares were down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $17.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Robinhood Markets traded as low as $18.42 and last traded at $18.53. Approximately 193,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,563,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HOOD. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,754.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $454,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 424,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,901.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,148,358,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $858,893,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $325,845,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $192,573,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $195,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.59.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

