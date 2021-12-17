Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Down 10.1% Following Insider Selling

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)’s stock price was down 10.1% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $94.54 and last traded at $96.76. Approximately 264,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,840,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.67.

Specifically, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $938,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total value of $6,678,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 572,525 shares of company stock worth $59,906,859.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. Truist decreased their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Truist Securities decreased their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.77.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852,955 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Roblox by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,766,000 after purchasing an additional 270,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 29.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,597 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its position in shares of Roblox by 397.0% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 13.3% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,689,000 after purchasing an additional 860,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

