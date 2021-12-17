Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Short Interest Up 93.6% in November

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 819,900 shares, an increase of 93.6% from the November 15th total of 423,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.20.

ROG traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $270.20. The stock had a trading volume of 921,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,931. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 1.64. Rogers has a twelve month low of $146.02 and a twelve month high of $273.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.12.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.15 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rogers will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 12.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 4.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 3.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 4.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 7.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

