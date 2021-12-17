Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Short Interest Up 93.6% in November

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 819,900 shares, an increase of 93.6% from the November 15th total of 423,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.20.
ROG traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $270.20. The stock had a trading volume of 921,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,931. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 1.64. Rogers has a twelve month low of $146.02 and a twelve month high of $273.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.12.
In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 12.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 4.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 3.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 4.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 7.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.
About Rogers
Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.
Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.