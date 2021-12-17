Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.78. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RCI. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 270.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 38.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4059 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.