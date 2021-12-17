Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood Sells 80,000 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $16,051,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ROKU opened at $219.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $190.23 and a one year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.81.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Roku by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,744,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,003,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Truist decreased their price target on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.11.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

