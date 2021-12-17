Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Buys £47,600 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) insider Anita Frew acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £47,600 ($62,904.72).

Anita Frew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

On Friday, October 22nd, Anita Frew purchased 30,000 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £41,100 ($54,314.79).

On Wednesday, October 20th, Anita Frew purchased 30,000 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £40,800 ($53,918.33).

RR opened at GBX 113.38 ($1.50) on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 86.69 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 150.48 ($1.99). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 134.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 118.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99.

Several research firms recently commented on RR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 116 ($1.53) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.11) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($1.98) to GBX 140 ($1.85) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.