Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Romeo Power Inc. is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power Inc., formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES, CA. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RMO. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Romeo Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.59.

NYSE:RMO opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.07 million, a PE ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 0.75. Romeo Power has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 million. Romeo Power had a net margin of 196.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Romeo Power will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 106.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,557,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 2,698.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,666 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at about $10,617,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 30.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,218,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,396 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 71.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 773,911 shares during the period. 33.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

