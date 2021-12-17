Ronald A. Rittenmeyer Sells 6,090 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $462,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:THC opened at $74.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.55.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $5,694,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 19.4% during the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,576,000 after acquiring an additional 168,600 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $8,260,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 15.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 80.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stephens upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.94.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

