Ronald J. Forest Sells 3,000 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $247,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MATX stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $82.46. 349,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,866. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.95. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.41 and a twelve month high of $94.54.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 8.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MATX. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the third quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Matson in the second quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 75.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matson in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matson in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

