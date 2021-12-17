Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 1.8% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Roper Technologies worth $105,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $1,685,185. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.15.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $482.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,088. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $477.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.97.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.35%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

