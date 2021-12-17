Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will report sales of $5.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.13 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $4.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year sales of $18.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.88 billion to $19.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.75 billion to $20.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 5.3% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 2.5% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $109.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.42 and its 200 day moving average is $117.02. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

