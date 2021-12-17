Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROST. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.15.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST stock opened at $109.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.02. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $1,256,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 547,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $59,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 66,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.