RSK Infrastructure Framework Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market cap of $168.52 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00054258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,950.57 or 0.08251056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00079681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,831.13 or 0.99898770 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00051830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002707 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s launch date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,646,674 coins. The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Trading

