Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $85.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.14.

NYSE:RHP opened at $78.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.69. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $96.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 128,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

