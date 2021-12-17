S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

S&T (ETR:SANT) has been given a €31.00 ($34.83) price target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential upside of 134.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.96) target price on shares of S&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.34) target price on shares of S&T in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on shares of S&T in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of S&T stock opened at €13.24 ($14.88) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.11 million and a PE ratio of 15.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €20.50 and its 200 day moving average is €20.61. S&T has a 1 year low of €13.82 ($15.53) and a 1 year high of €24.20 ($27.19).

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

