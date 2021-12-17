Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 216.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Sabre were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sabre by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000.

Shares of SABR opened at $7.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $441.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 24,131 shares of company stock worth $294,826 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

