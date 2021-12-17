Safehold Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

Safehold has increased its dividend payment by 160.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Safehold has a payout ratio of 39.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Safehold to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

Get Safehold alerts:

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $72.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.04. Safehold has a 52 week low of $66.36 and a 52 week high of $95.29. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73 and a beta of -0.30.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.01.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 13,644 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.29 per share, for a total transaction of $999,968.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 948,957 shares of company stock valued at $71,411,937. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Safehold by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Safehold during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.