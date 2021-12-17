Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from €145.00 to €137.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Safran traded as low as $27.58 and last traded at $28.14, with a volume of 151663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Safran from €134.00 ($150.56) to €130.00 ($146.07) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safran has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Get Safran alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.