Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $24.13 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Apple comprises 10.3% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $172.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.84.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

