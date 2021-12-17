Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $38.93 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $36.13 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,976,000 after purchasing an additional 957,993 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,209,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,191,000 after purchasing an additional 844,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 757,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,560,000 after purchasing an additional 529,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after purchasing an additional 330,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 448,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,450,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

