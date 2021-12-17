San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Short Interest Up 39.6% in November

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the November 15th total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 18.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 58.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

NYSE SJT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.79. 9,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,935. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 92.54% and a return on equity of 498.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 31.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.