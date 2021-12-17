Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Declares — Dividend of $0.02

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Sandstorm Gold stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,697,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,769. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 26.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.24% of Sandstorm Gold worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.59.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

