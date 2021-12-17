Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Declares — Dividend of $0.02

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.
Sandstorm Gold stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,697,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,769. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.09.
Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 26.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.59.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.
Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.