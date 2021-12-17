Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€13.60” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €13.60 ($15.28) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EOAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($12.92) price objective on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.01) target price on E.On in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($14.83) target price on E.On in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.48) price objective on E.On in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €11.88 ($13.34).

Get E.On alerts:

EOAN opened at €11.77 ($13.22) on Wednesday. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.53) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.13). The business has a 50-day moving average of €10.99 and a 200-day moving average of €10.67.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.