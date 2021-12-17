Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

Several research firms recently commented on SAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 9.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAR traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 121,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,217. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.61. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.85% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.13%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

