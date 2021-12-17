Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,052,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,842,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after buying an additional 6,878,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,622,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,995,000 after buying an additional 501,840 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,130,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,097,000 after acquiring an additional 614,114 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

