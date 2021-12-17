Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Scholastic has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of SCHL stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,908. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.25 and a beta of 0.83. Scholastic has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 3.30%.

In related news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $46,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Scholastic by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Scholastic by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

